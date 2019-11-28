CHEAT SHEET
China Threatens U.S. After Trump Signs Hong Kong Law
China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take “firm counter measures” after President Donald Trump signed legislation that backs pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The law requires the State Department to annually certify that Hong Kong is an autonomous city in order to continue its trading relationship with the financial hub. Reuters reports that Chinese government officials in Beijing summoned U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad Thursday to demand that Washington immediately stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs. Protesters in Hong Kong responded by holding a peaceful “thanksgiving” rally complete with American flags to express gratitude for the support.