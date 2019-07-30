CHEAT SHEET
PROVE IT
China, With No Evidence, Says It’s Released 90 Percent of Muslims in Detainment Camps
China claims it has released most detainees held in the government’s mass internment program for ethnic minority Muslims, but provided no evidence for the announcement. According to The New York Times, Alken Tuniaz, vice government chairman in the region of Xinjiang, said 90 percent of people held in the camps have been returned to society. China has been subject of international criticism over the internment in Xinjiang of as many as one million Uighurs and other ethnic minority Muslims. Former detainees have said they were subjected to a high-pressure indoctrination program. “Presently, the majority of people who have undergone education and training have returned to society and returned to their families,” said Tuniaz. Tahir Imin, a Uighur activist in the U.S., said: “Uighurs abroad continue to be unable to reach their relatives in the region. No phone calls, no internet communications... We are not sure who they released.”