China’s Ex-Premier Li Keqiang Dies Suddenly at 68
‘HUGE LOSS’
Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, died early Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 68. An official obituary published by state media called him an “outstanding leader” and described his death as a “huge loss to the party and nation.” “We must turn our grief into strength, learn from his revolutionary spirit, noble character and fine style,” the obituary added. Li, an economist once seen as a potential leader of the Communist Party, was sidelined by President Xi Jinping in recent years. His death comes just seven months after he stepped down from all of his political positions in March. Li’s passing has triggered an outpouring of shock and grief in China, with the Weibo microblogging site changing its “like” button to “mourn” on its mobile app.