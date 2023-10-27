CHEAT SHEET
    China’s Ex-Premier Li Keqiang Dies Suddenly at 68

    ‘HUGE LOSS’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A giant screen displays live news broadcast of an obituary for the late Chinese former Premier Li Keqiang, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2023.

    Florence Lo/Reuters

    Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, died early Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 68. An official obituary published by state media called him an “outstanding leader” and described his death as a “huge loss to the party and nation.” “We must turn our grief into strength, learn from his revolutionary spirit, noble character and fine style,” the obituary added. Li, an economist once seen as a potential leader of the Communist Party, was sidelined by President Xi Jinping in recent years. His death comes just seven months after he stepped down from all of his political positions in March. Li’s passing has triggered an outpouring of shock and grief in China, with the Weibo microblogging site changing its “like” button to “mourn” on its mobile app.

