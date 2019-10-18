CHEAT SHEET
China's Growth Drops to Lowest Level in Nearly Three Decades
China’s economic growth has dropped to a 26-year low in a slump that has been largely blamed on the ongoing trade war with President Trump. The world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6 percent in the last quarter—the weakest since China started reporting its data by quarters in 1993. The figures will increase pressure on Chinese trade negotiators to strike a deal with Washington. A preliminary deal was agreed last Friday which included a postponement on more U.S. tariff increases, but that announcement didn't address some of the biggest trade issues between the two countries. China’s exports to the U.S. plummeted 22 percent from September last year, dragging down overall Chinese exports by 1.4 percent.