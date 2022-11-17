China’s Xi Caught on Camera Scolding Justin Trudeau Over G20 ‘Leaks’
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been filmed telling off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for “leaking” details of their meeting at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The talks represented their first proper bilateral meeting in years, but Xi was apparently angered by Canadian press reports that the two men had discussed alleged Chinese election interference and espionage. In footage captured by journalists at a later G20 session, Xi is seen scolding the Canadian leader through a translator. “Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that is not appropriate,” he says in Mandarin, according to a BBC translation. After smiling and nodding his head, Trudeau replies: “In Canada we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have.” Although both men continue to exchange smiles, the BBC noted that Xi pointedly cut off Trudeau, shaking his hand before walking on.