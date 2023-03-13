CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Chinese President Xi Jinping Could Visit Russia as Early as Next Week: Report

    COMING SOON

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019.

    Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters

    Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to travel to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, according to a report. Reuters cited unnamed sources on Monday in a report suggesting Xi could be in Moscow earlier than previously reported. The trip comes after China has offered a plan to negotiate an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine, though some international observers have remained critical of Beijing’s proposal given its strategic alliance with the Kremlin. Last month, China’s foreign ministry released a 12-point plan for peace urging both sides to incrementally reduce tensions, though the ceasefire proposal stopped short of condemning Russia’s actions and condemned sanctions imposed on its ally by the West.

    Read it at Reuters