China’s Xi Gains Crucial Leverage Over Trump After Astonishing Blunder

Chinese President Xi Jinping has gained a substantial bargaining chip against Donald Trump ahead of his meetings in Washington this week.

The Chinese government has acquired sensitive F-35 stealth aircraft parts that were mysteriously diverted to Hong Kong during transport from Australia to the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

The parts in question were a cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door, both manufactured by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, that were coated with radar-absorbing material that boosts stealth capabilities, the outlet reported.

The F-35 has been used prominently during Trump's war with Iran. Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The aircraft parts were being shipped to the U.S. by UPS for inspection in late May. The plane transporting them stopped in South Korea before being rerouted to Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

It was unclear whether the parts were intentionally redirected or why the plane had stopped in South Korea.

Trump welcomed Xi Jinping to the U.S. on Wednesday evening. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The outlet said the Chinese government later came into possession of the parts but has yet to return them.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Donald Trump shows the way to China’s Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement that “the F-35 Joint Program Office and Department of War are aware of a shipment issue of unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components. We are actively working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence.”

Despite this, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi on Wednesday, happily greeting the communist dictator after he descended the stairs of his plane at Joint Base Andrews.