CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Chinese Almost There on Zero-COVID at Beijing Winter Olympics
ZERO MEANS ZERO
Read it at New York Times
It’s not been much fun for the athletes, team officials, and journalists who’ve tested positive, but China’s draconian “zero-COVID” rules at the Beijing Winter Olympics appear to be paying off. Official figures showed just one positive result from 60,000 tests in the “Olympic l00p” on Monday, down from a daily peak of 55 on Feb. 2. As the Games got underway, there were a spate of tearful videos from athletes kept in dingy isolation hotels around Beijing staffed by officials in full hazmat uniforms. The Olympic village and venues are equally forbidding, with food prepared and served by robots and strict social distancing applied.