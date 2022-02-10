Artist Ai Weiwei Angers Followers With Insta Video Decrying ‘Forced’ COVID Vaccinations
THIS AIN’T IT, CHIEF
Renowned artist Ai Weiwei posted a video expressing distaste for “forced” COVID-19 vaccinations to Instagram on Thursday, prompting a swift online backlash. The post was made “in defense of freedom of press and human rights,” Ai wrote in the caption of the video, which showed a group of men dancing and playing the drums in the mountains, “living off the grid after refusing the vaccine.” The activist elaborated on his stance to The Art Newspaper, saying in a statement that society did not have the right to make the vaccine compulsory. “I had vaccines myself but I can completely identify myself with those who do not want to get vaccinated,” he explained. “If individuals are forced to be vaccinated through social pressure and public opinion, it will be a very dangerous social tendency.” Instagram users were quick to condemn Ai for his vaccine skepticism, with one writing in the comment section, “I lost 7 family members to this pandemic. Dancing is not the first thing I have in mind.”