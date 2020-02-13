Chinese Authorities Confirm Over 240 More Coronavirus Deaths
Health authorities in Hubei province, China—considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak—announced 242 more deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll in China to at least 1,355. According to CNN, the global death toll now stands at 1,357 when the two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines are tallied. Hubei officials also said there were an additional 14,840 more cases. According to officials, the new figure includes “clinically diagnosed cases” along with confirmed ones to make it easier for those patients to receive early treatment. Of the patients in Hubei, 33,693 are hospitalized and 1,437 are in critical condition. Over 3,400 patients have reportedly recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
There are now over 60,015 cases of coronavirus worldwide. Another case of the virus was confirmed in San Diego, California on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The sick person was described as an evacuee from Wuhan, China who was under quarantine in Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. That person marks the second case of the virus among the quarantined individuals and the 14th case of coronavirus in the U.S.