Lesbian Influencer Shares Harassing Texts From Billionaire’s Thirsty Son
IN DENIAL
They say money can’t buy love—but that didn’t stop the son of a Chinese billionaire from trying, according to a VICE report. Wang Sicong, the son of China’s once richest man Wang Jianlin, sent repeated and often harassing texts to Chinese influencer Sun Yining, who is lesbian. Sun shared those messages on Weibo, a Chinese social network, which includes Wang begging for her hand. “Am I not the man destined for you?” Wang wrote in texts last month. “I will make you the happiest woman.” When she continued to reject him, the texts became antagonistic, with Wang threatening to use his status to ruin her reputation.
The texts have not been independently verified, though a Weibo account reportedly belonging to Wang wrote that Sun had lied about being heterosexual, inspiring his chase. Wang is known in China as the “national husband” due to the perception that anyone would want to marry someone that wealthy. That seems to not be the case.