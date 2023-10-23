Chinese Brewery Tsingtao Investigating Video of Worker Peeing in Tank

Read it at CNBC
The Chinese mass-market brewery Tsingtao is opening up an internal investigation after a video of what appears to be a male employee urinating into one of the company’s beer holding tanks went viral online. “The company places high importance on the media reports and has reported the matter to the public security authorities at the first opportunity,” Tsingtao said in a statement Monday, according to CNBC. “The public security authorities are presently involved in the investigation.” Tsingtao said the batch of malt had been sealed off from use, and that the incident has not interrupted the company’s production.