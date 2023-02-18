Top Chinese Diplomat Knocks U.S. Response to Surveillance Balloon as ‘Hysterical’

Read it at Reuters
China’s top diplomatic official called the U.S. response to China’s surveillance balloon “hysterical” and a violation of international norms Saturday. Wang Yi made the comment after the balloon—which the U.S. shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina—became the topic of discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference. “To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical,” Wang said, according to Reuters. It is unclear whether Blinken and Wang are set to have a one-on-one meeting during the conference.