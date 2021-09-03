Chinese Disinfo King Guo Wengui’s Network Claims He Hired MAGA’s Fave Mercenary

A social media network belonging to a controversial Chinese billionaire with a history of peddling disinformation says he’s hired notorious soldier of fortune Erik Prince to provide security for a sort of anti-communist shadow government.

It’s a claim Prince denies—even as he admits to a brief contact with the man just weeks ago.

A pair of videos posted last month to Guo Wengui’s social media platform GTV asserted that the self-styled refugee had concluded a deal with Prince, a former Navy SEAL turned international mercenary. Under the purported pact, the videos suggested, Prince would provide security for the New Federal State of China, the “government-in-exile” Guo launched last year.