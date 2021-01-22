Rescuers Tell Trapped Chinese Gold Miners: We’ll Be With You in Another 15 Days

Read it at Reuters
The Chinese gold miners who have been trapped in darkness since an underground explosion blocked off their exits 12 days ago have been told they will not be rescued for at least another 15 days. According to Reuters, total of 22 workers were trapped by the blast at the mine in Qixia—one is confirmed to be dead, 10 are missing, and 11 are known to be alive. Rescuers have managed to drill shafts to pass them food and medicine, but they have now found a “severe blockage” that may take weeks to clear. Officials said the blockage is about 100 yards thick. Earlier this week, the miners sent a note to rescuers saying: “Don’t stop trying to reach us.”