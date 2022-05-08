CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Chinese Hardliner John Lee Wins Joke of Election to Lead Hong Kong

    CLOSE(D) RACE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Lam Yik/Reuters

    The man known for his role in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong will now lead the city. After a closed election with only one candidate, John Lee was named the new chief executive, replacing Carrie Lam, who held the role since 2017. Critics say Lee’s “victory” is an effort by Beijing to clamp down even more on the city, which has been struggling for its independence since being handed back to China by the U.K. in 1997. Lee was elected by a committee of 1,500 members who the BBC called “pro-Beijing loyalists.”

    Read it at BBC