Chinese Kids to Be Taught ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ at School to ‘Cultivate Love’
SCHOOL OF THOUGHT
Chinese schoolkids will begin learning “Xi Jingping Thought” as part of a national curriculum update to help them become better communists, BBC News reports. China’s education ministry says the aim of the new curriculum is “to cultivate the builders and successors of socialism with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding.” A statement said that primary schools will focus on “cultivating love for the country, the Communist Party of China, and socialism,” while middle schools will focus “on a combination of perceptual experience and knowledge study, to help students form basic political judgments and opinions.” So-called “Xi Jingping Thought” consists of 14 main principles, including “absolute authority of the party over the people’s army.”