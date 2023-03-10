Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Secures Unprecedented Third Term
DICTATOR MUCH?
With not one opponent or a single vote against him, Chinese leader Xi Xinping swept to power for an unprecedented and norm-busting third term Thursday. The 69-year-old is now China’s most powerful leader since Chairman Mao after being handed the win by almost 3,000 members of the National People’s Congress. It was hardly a surprise, considering he was already reinstated as head of the Chinese Communist Party last October. But more concerning, is Xi’s relentless grip on power. Historically, Xi’s predecessors gave up their position after 10 years, however he abolished the term limit rule in 2018, allowing himself to rule well into his 70s, and beyond. As well as a third term, Xi also received unanimous votes for a third term as chairman of the country’s Central Military Commission.