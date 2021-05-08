Out-of-Control Chinese Space Rocket Expected to Land Late Saturday
DOWN TO EARTH
A Chinese space rocket is expected to reenter earth’s atmosphere this weekend, likely late Saturday night, CNN reports. Astrophysicists have been keeping an eye on the Long March 5B rocket, and have announced that it will land on earth “sometime between the eighth and 10th of May,” although they will not be able to pinpoint its landing until hours before. The Department of Defense said it is expected to land “around May 8,” and the U.S. Space Command, which is tracking the rocket, retweeted a prediction by Space-Track.org that the rocket will land somewhere in the North Atlantic between 9 and 11 p.m. Eastern time.
The news of the rocket hurtling towards Earth, as terrifying as it sounds, should not make you “lose one second of sleep,” according to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard University. “The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small—not negligible, it could happen—but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny,” he told CNN. McDowell also explained that the rocket's incredible speed makes it nearly impossible to estimate its landing location. “The thing is traveling at like 18,000 miles an hour. And so if you're an hour out at guessing when it comes down, you're 18,000 miles out in saying where,” McDowell said.