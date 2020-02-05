Chinese Newborn Diagnosed With Coronavirus 30 Hours After Birth
A Chinese infant has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born on Feb. 2, according to the state-run news site XinhuaNet. The newborn, who was born in Wuhan, China, and is the youngest person recorded with the deadly virus, is now in stable condition and under medical observation after experiencing shortness of breath. The child’s mother tested positive for the virus before giving birth, according to Union Hospital, which is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. According to CCTV, the infected newborn has no fever or cough but did experience shortness of breath.
To date, the coronavirus has affected at least 24,363 people in mainland China and nearly 200 people across 25 countries—with more than 3,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.