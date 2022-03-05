Chinese Pandemic Workers Beat Dog Named Snowball to Death Over COVID-19 Concerns in Gruesome Video
Chinese pandemic workers in hazmat suits were caught on video violently beating a dog named Snowball to death on Wednesday, reportedly out of concern that the pet had been exposed to COVID-19 . The distressing video has been circulating on Twitter, where the Samoyed dog can be heard helping in pain, as the two workers struck it repeatedly with sticks. The pet’s owner also shared the sickening story on Weibo—China’s second largest social media platform—claiming she was told that Snowball was “humanely” put down, adding that she was under the assumption that the workers were only at her home to disinfect it. Its owners had been placed in quarantine in Huizhou, China—about 60 miles northeast of Shenzhen. “We spent these two days and nights in endless regrets and pains,” the woman wrote. “We raised a dog together for three years and three months. It was already part of our family, but now he died tragically in his own home.”