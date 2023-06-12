Chinese Parts Helping Iran’s Speedy Supply of Drones to Russia: Report
KILLING MACHINE
Iran is able to quickly supply Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine thanks to the flow of components from China, according to a report. Western researchers discovered that a voltage converter found inside a Shahed-136 brought down by Ukraine in April appeared to have been made in China in January, underscoring the speed with which Tehran is able to bolster Moscow’s stores of military hardware. The discovery from investigators with Conflict Armament Research—a U.K.-based organization which tracks weapons supply chains—is the first time a part made in 2023 has been seen in the drones. The Ukrainian military claims over 700 drones have been launched by Russia against civilian and military targets since the invasion began in February 2022.