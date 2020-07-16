Chinese Company Boasts About Testing Unapproved COVID-19 Vaccine on Executives
Executives at a Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company received untested experimental coronavirus vaccines before the country approved the vaccine for human testing, according to an Associated Press report. A photo posted by SinoPharm shows the executives who received the vaccine “pre-test” and is captioned, “Giving a helping hand in forging the sword of victory.” The company claims that 30 “special volunteers” stepped up for the “pre-test” before the government gave human testing approval. “The idea of people willing to sacrifice themselves ... is pretty much expected in China,” Council on Foreign Relations expert Yanzhong Huang said. The vaccine is one of eight contenders from China. Another Chinese pharmaceutical company, CanSino Biologics, was given approval by the government to test their experimental vaccine on members of the military in June.