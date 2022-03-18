Xi Tells Biden War Is Bad as China Considers Helping Russia Fight
SAYS ONE THING...
Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden over a nearly two-hour video call Friday that Russia’s war with Ukraine could not continue to lead to conflict, according to Chinese state media. “State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military confrontation. Conflict and confrontation are not in the interests of anyone,” Xi said, according to Chinese media and CNN. “Peace and security are the most cherished treasures of the international community.” The two held their first phone call in months as speculation over whether China would aid Russia in its war intensified this week, though U.S. officials told CNN they did not know if China would provide that assistance. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said prior to the call.