    Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns of ‘Crushed Bodies’ if Anyone Tries to Divide China

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Thomas Peter/Reuters

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is warning that any attempt to divide China will be met with “crushed bodies.” The leader made the comments on a state visit to Nepal on Sunday, reacting to criticism of China’s handling of continuing unrest in Hong Kong and recent U.S. criticism about treatment of Muslim minority groups. Reuters reports that the Chinese leader made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. “Anyone attempting to split China in any part of the country will end in crushed bodies,” he said. “And any external forces backing such attempts dividing China will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming.”

