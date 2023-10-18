Chinese Reporter Slams Nebraska Guv for Dismissing Her as ‘Communist’
An investigative reporter who penned a sprawling look at the farming business run by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he showed clear “bias” when he dismissed her work simply because she was born in China. The story by Yanqi Xu, a Flatwater Free Press reporter, found that operations at Pillen Family Farms may harm the drinking water in a Nebraska village—though Pillen himself dismissed the findings entirely. “Number 1, I didn’t read it. And I won’t,” Pillen said in a recent radio interview. “Number 2, all you got to do is look at the author. The author is from Communist China. What more do you need to know?” Xu declined to criticize the governor personally, but said that she was happy that her employer and the community at large have stepped up to support her. “I don’t think that your country of origin defines you,” she said.