Chinese ‘Spies’ Donned Disguises to Infiltrate Military Bases: Report
COVERT AFFAIRS
Several suspected Chinese spies allegedly disguised themselves as tourists and attempted to infiltrate U.S. military facilities in Alaska, according to a report. U.S. officials, as well as soldiers stationed at bases in the state, told USA Today that a number of incidents over the past few years that have been officially chalked up to innocent mistakes seemed suspicious—including one incident in which several Chinese citizens drove past a military checkpoint at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks, with a drone in their vehicle. Pentagon officials demurred when asked about the incidents—insisting that the bases and the sophisticated technology being used there are secure. It’s unclear if any of the attempts have been successful in gathering useful information.