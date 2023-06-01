CHEAT SHEET
    Chinese ‘Spies’ Donned Disguises to Infiltrate Military Bases: Report

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighters participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk during the two-week Polar Force exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, U.S.

    U.S. Air Force/Justin Connaher/Handout via Reuters

    Several suspected Chinese spies allegedly disguised themselves as tourists and attempted to infiltrate U.S. military facilities in Alaska, according to a report. U.S. officials, as well as soldiers stationed at bases in the state, told USA Today that a number of incidents over the past few years that have been officially chalked up to innocent mistakes seemed suspicious—including one incident in which several Chinese citizens drove past a military checkpoint at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks, with a drone in their vehicle. Pentagon officials demurred when asked about the incidents—insisting that the bases and the sophisticated technology being used there are secure. It’s unclear if any of the attempts have been successful in gathering useful information.

