Chinese Spy Balloon ‘Drifted Across Florida’ During Trump Admin, Intel Report Reveals
WHAT A TRIP
A Chinese spy balloon was spotted drifting past Hawaii and making its way across Florida while Donald Trump was president, according to CNN’s review of an excerpt of a 2022 military intelligence report. The high-altitude surveillance device “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019 at 65,000 feet, flying “past Hawaii and across Florida before continuing its journey,” the Air Force report said. This shows that the U.S. military had knowledge of China’s balloons before February’s incident, CNN reported. The Chinese government has released multiple HABs, or high-altitude balloons, operating from “65,000ft – 328,000 ft and for months at a time,” the report said. The military previously conceded that it missed three spy balloons during Trump’s presidency.