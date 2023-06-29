CHEAT SHEET
Chinese Spy Balloon Was Fitted With American Gear: WSJ
A Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year before being shot down by the military was fitted out with American gear that helped it gather photos and videos, The Wall Street Journal reports. Unnamed U.S. officials told the Journal the balloon apparently did not transmit the information it collected, however. Analysis of the balloon conducted as part of an investigation found it relied on American-made equipment that is commercially available, while also relying on high-tech Chinese equipment. The findings appear to contradict Beijing’s claim that the balloon was simply intended for weather monitoring.