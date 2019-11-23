CHEAT SHEET
Chinese Spy Seeking Asylum in Australia Spills State Secrets
A man purporting to be a Chinese spy who is seeing asylum in Australia with his wife and child has given a detailed account of espionage work he says he was “personally involved” in, according to the BBC. Wang “William” Liqiang told Australian intelligence agents about covert operations by the Chinese government including infiltrating pro-democracy protest groups in Hong Kong as well as working to influence upcoming elections in Taiwan. He also gave an interview to Australian 60 Minutes, which will air Sunday evening during which he is expected to detail much of the 17-page statement he gave to Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) in which he names agents and outlines China’s covert operations.