Chinese State Media Deletes Post Saying They May Have Found Aliens
A since-deleted post from China’s state-backed Science and Technology Daily reported that one of the nation’s telescopes may have identified signals from alien civilizations. Bloomberg reports that the Sky Eye is the world’s biggest radio telescope and captures narrow-band electromagnetic signals. According to the post on Science and Technology Daily’s website, researchers had identified “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the earth.” A scientist, however, cautioned in the report that the signals could merely be a type of radio interference. It is unclear why the outlet, which is China’s official newspaper of the science and technology ministry, deleted the report. The news had already started to circulate on social media and other outlets, including state-backed ones.