Chinese Vase Listed for $2K Goes for $9 MILLION at Auction

A Chinese vase that had an estimate of $2,000 went for an eye-popping $9 million at an auction in France. The Osenat auction house apparently low-balled the ‘Tianqiuping’ style because it wasn’t sure how old it was—but potential buyers had other ideas. ARTnews reports that a fierce bidding war erupted, ending with an anonymous Chinese buyer winning with a price that was more than 4,000 times the estimate. It’s not completely bonkers because Tianqiuping vases have gone for similar prices but it was surely a shock to the seller, who was selling off her mom’s estate.