These Athleisure Chinos Are 30% Off for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

Spruce up your wardrobe with these on sale chinos

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I love a pair of Chinos, don’t get me wrong. But athleisure pants that wholeheartedly pass as chinos are even better. Not only can you wear them to dinner, you can wear them on the couch. I mean, does it get better than that? These pants are quick-drying and moisture-wicking, with added stretch to stay mobile no matter what you’re doing.

Peak Velocity Men's Cotton Rich Active Chino Pant

Down From $39

Buy on Amazon$27

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.