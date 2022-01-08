Chip and Joanna Gaines Pull ‘Home Work’ From New Cable Channel After Complaints of Damage

Read it at Variety
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hot-off-the-presses cable channel is already feeling some cracks in its foundation. Magnolia Network, launched in partnership with Discovery just this week, announced Friday that it would pull the series “Home Work” after multiple featured homeowners said their houses had suffered damages during renovations and filming. Magnolia Network president Allison Page said in a statement, “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.” The show features remodels done by hosts Andy and Candis Meredith in Utah.