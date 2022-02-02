Republican Congressman Falls for Ridiculous Conspiracy That Trudeau Has Fled to America
SO WRONG
A U.S. congressman appears to have convinced himself that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fled to the States in fear of a group of truck drivers who are protesting vaccine mandates. In two Twitter posts, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) even called on the U.S. to deport Trudeau, even though the PM is not in the country. CNN reports that Roy fell for a baseless conspiracy theory posted by an anonymous Twitter account on Saturday. The original tweet showed a photo of Trudeau in the U.S. in 2016, and wrongly used that as evidence that he’d fled from ongoing vaccine protests. Firstly, Roy quoted that tweet and added the caption: “Is there a more gutless and cowardly display than a tyrant on the run?” A day later, he posted: “If Justin Trudeau is hiding in the United States, we should return him to Canada and make him face his own people immediately.” However, as would be expected, Trudeau is in Canada. Two hours before Roy tweeted, the PM even held a news conference from his official residence in Quebec.