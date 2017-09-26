Chip and Joanna From HGTV ‘Fixer Upper’ Announce End of Show In Emotional Video
DEVASTATED
On Tuesday, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Fixer Upper will air it’s fifth and final season in November on HGTV. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the Gaines said in a message posted on Joanna’s website. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.” The couple’s HGTV show first premiered in 2013, and is set in their hometown of Waco, Texas. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started,” the couple said.