Chipotle Announces Its Debut at Latest International Location

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning as questions linger about his future in the role amid myriad scandals, Fox News announced. After it was revealed over the weekend that Hegseth was the creator of another Signal group chat that was used to discuss sensitive battle plans—this one including his wife and brother—the Defense secretary has again maintained he did nothing wrong. The White House has even claimed he was a “plot victim.” Yet Hegseth’s time may be running out, less than 100 days into his tenure. According to NPR, President Donald Trump has “begun the process” of finding a replacement for the former Fox News co-host, who spent seven years on Fox & Friends Weekend until being named to lead the Pentagon last November. On Monday, Hegseth berated reporters in front of his children during the White House Easter Egg Roll for reporting on his actions. “Hoaxsters—this group right here—full of hoaxsters that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind, and then you put it all together as if it’s some news story,” he said. Three staffers close to Hegseth were purged last week, and his chief of staff reportedly moved into a different role within the Pentagon.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Hegseth Runs Home to His Fox ‘Friends’ to Save JobDEFENSIVE MANEUVERSThe defense secretary spent seven years as Fox & Friends Weekend co-host.
- 2Clooney Fires Back at Trump’s 'Second Rate Movie Star' JabNOT MY JOBThe actor said he didn’t care that the president also called him a “failed political pundit.”
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 3GOP Rep Risks Trump Ire With First Call for Hegseth’s FiringOUT ON A LIMB“If a Democrat did this, we’d be demanding a scalp,” Rep. Don Bacon said on Monday.
- 4Vatican Shares Pope Francis’ Cause of Death and Final WishesLAST REQUESTThe Vatican shared Pope Francis’ death certificate and will on Monday.
Shop with ScoutedBioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese OneWHITE CAST-PROOFBioré’s $15 UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.
- 5Kanye Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Underage CousinALL IN THE FAMILY“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent.”
- 6Chipotle Announces Its Latest International Location EXPANSIONThe American-Mexican fast food joint’s expansion announcement comes despite Donald Trump’s tariff war.
- 7Delta Plane Bursts Into Flames on Florida TarmacUP IN FLAMESAn engine fire forced passengers to evacuate the plane at Orlando International Airport.
- 8Former NFL Star Turned Podcaster Accused of Raping ExHOME MOVIEShannon Sharpe allegedly filmed and shared his sexual encounters with an ex without her consent.
Shop with ScoutedScore 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth MonthKITCHEN DETOXGreenPan has perfected nonstick, eco-friendly, and aesthetically-pleasing cookware.
- 9Dick Van Dyke, 99, Shares His Final Bucket List Career Goal NEVER TOO LATEThe legendary actor is just one award shy of EGOT-ing.
- 10China Returns New Boeing Jets as Trump’s Trade War Heats UpROUND TRIPTwo planes that were marked for China’s Xiamen Airlines were sent back to the U.S.
George Clooney fired back at President Donald Trump for calling him “a second rate movie star” and “failed political pundit” on Monday,” saying that he simply wasn’t going to let the insults bother him. “My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity,” Clooney told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King. He added that people had a “right” to criticize him, just as he had a “right to say the other side.” Trump insulted the two-time Oscar winner after his interview with 60 Minutes in March, in which he criticized the president. Trump also came after Clooney last year after the actor published an op-ed for The New York Times urging Joe Biden to step down in favor of another Democratic nominee. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!” Trump wrote at the time. Clooney responded in September on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying, “I will if he does. That’s a trade-off I’d do.” Clooney has been promoting the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck about the journalist Edward R. Murrow, who sought to spread the truth during troubling political times in America.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon on Monday became the first House Republican to call for Pete Hegseth’s firing. The Defense Secretary has been mired in controversy after a series of scandals, including his use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive planning information for military strikes abroad, and a staff mutiny at the Pentagon that culminated Sunday in a stunning editorial published by his former top spokesperson that heavily criticized his leadership of the crucial federal department. “The military should always pride itself on operational security. If the reports are true, the Secretary of Defense has failed at operational security, and that is unacceptable,” Bacon, the chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee, told Axios. “If a Democrat did this, we’d be demanding a scalp. I don’t like hypocrisy. We should be Americans first when it comes to security.” Despite the calls for his ouster, President Donald Trump continues to defend Hegseth. “Pete’s doing a great job. Everybody’s happy about him,” the U.S. president told reporters on Monday.
The Vatican has released Pope Francis’ death certificate, revealing the 88-year-old pontiff’s cause of death on Monday, ABC News reported. His official death certificate states Francis passed away in his Vatican apartment at 7:35 a.m. Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said the Pope died “as a result of a stroke and irreversible heart failure,” adding that he had been affected by “a previous episode of acute respiratory failure in bilateral multi microbial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension and type II diabetes.” Francis was seen publicly the day before, meeting briefly with Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said of the pope. Francis’ will, also released Monday, requested a modest burial: “The tomb must be in the Earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.” The pope will be buried at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
Kanye West claims to have had an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when he was a child in a new song and accompanying tweet. Debuting a song from his upcoming album “Cuck,” on X, West wrote: “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.” He added: “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent.” The accompanying video features semi-pornographic images and a series of low-quality clips while a heavily autotuned West repeatedly croons “I gave my cousin head” over an abrasive beat. In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kanye previously said: “My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him.”
Chipotle Announces Its Debut at Latest International Location
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its first location in Mexico will open early next year as part of the company’s latest international expansion, NBC News reported. On Monday, the company announced it had entered into a development agreement with Alsea, the operator of Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, and other major chains across Latin America and Europe. The first restaurant under this partnership, which is set to open in 2026, marks the start of Chipotle’s search for additional expansion opportunities in the region—potentially signaling a broader push into Latin America. This move into Mexico comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico. At one point, Mexican avocados faced a proposed 25% tariff, which was later suspended for goods complying with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). While Chipotle has diversified its avocado supply sources, about half still come from Mexico. The American-Mexican fast food joint has been gradually expanding its operations to international waters after a decade of focusing on the U.S. market. The company currently operates 58 restaurants in Canada, 20 in the UK, six in France, and two in Germany.
Passengers were forced to evacuate a Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Atlanta after the plane’s engine caught fire Monday. The Airbus A330 plane was about to leave the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport in Florida when a fire was reported in one of the engines, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration. All 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots exited the aircraft through its emergency slides. Delta said in a statement: “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.” This is not Delta’s first aircraft mishap in the past few months. A similar incident occurred in January, when a Boeing 757 Delta Air Lines plane’s engine caught fire at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, injuring several people. In February, a Delta flight also flipped over while landing at a Toronto airport, leaving 21 people injured, and in March, one of the airline’s planes almost collided with an Air Force jet.
Former NFL star turned podcaster Shannon Sharpe has been accused of raping an ex-partner. A 13-page filing in a Nevada court alleges Sharpe filmed and shared his sexual encounters with a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” without her consent or knowledge during a nearly two-year period when the pair were in a “rocky consensual relationship.” The complaint says Sharpe was “manipulating and controlling” during this period and accuses him of “repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her.” The relationship began to fall apart when Sharpe accidentally live streamed on Instagram a sexual encounter with another woman. Sharpe, according to the filing, relentlessly pursued the complainant as she sought to end their relationship. In two later encounters in Oct. 2024 and Jan. 2025, the complainant alleges Sharpe raped her and refused to stop despite her pleas for him to or wear a condom. The complaint alleges Sharpe also committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and intentionally caused emotional distress, and is seeking a minimum of $50 million in damages.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.
Dick Van Dyke, 99, isn’t ready to retire quite yet. And he still has one more big career goal in mind. “I love what I do for a living,” Van Dyke told People at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp, affirming his desire to keep working. But wife Arlene Silver, 53, revealed a caveat: “The minute he says that—the phone rings he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go there.’ If they come to our house, he will work all the time.” Van Dyke admits travel is his biggest hurdle. “Yeah. I’m too old to travel and all that,” he said. Despite the challenges, the Mary Poppins star is still chasing one major goal: an Academy Award. “I got a Tony from Bye Bye Birdie‚” he shared, in addition to three acting Emmy Awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show (plus one more for Van Dyke and Company) and a Grammy Award for Mary Poppins. “So I’ve got one of everything except an Oscar.” His wife added, “He should have an Oscar.” Van Dyke said he would even be happy with an honorary Academy Award. When asked if he’d like to complete the EGOT—adding an Oscar to his Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award— before turning 100 on Dec. 13 of this year, he answered with a grin: “Oh, yeah!”
Two Boeing jets sent to China less than a month ago are returning to the U.S. in the latest apparent turbulence from Trump’s trade war. The 737 MAX 8 planes were ferried from Boeing’s U.S. production in Seattle to the Zhoushan completion center in China, where they were scheduled to undergo final work before being delivered to Chinese carriers. But on Sunday and Monday, two planes painted with China’s Xiamen Airlines livery flew back to Seattle. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the planes had gone back to the U.S. but didn’t provide a reason. Beijing had previously ordered Chinese airlines not to accept delivery of Boeing jets after Trump announced a 145 percent tariff for Chinese products entering the U.S. China retaliated with 125 percent tariffs on U.S. goods and counter-measures aimed at certain industries and manufacturers, including Boeing. Malaysia has said it might buy American jets rejected by Chinese airlines. The world’s second-largest economy, however, warned third-party countries not to make deals with the U.S. that would undercut China’s economic interests.