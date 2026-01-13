Chipotle Turns on Trumpy Billionaire After ICE Shooter Donation
Chipotle has distanced itself from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman after he publicly supported a fundraiser for the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis. In response to the mounting backlash to its former majority shareholder’s $10,000 donation, the restaurant chain wrote on Threads, “Bill Ackman is not affiliated with Chipotle.” Ackman, who has been a vocal supporter of the Trump administration, confirmed on X that he donated the money to ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s GoFundMe. In his post, Ackman called slain mom Renee Nicole Good a protester “whose actions in a split second led to her death,” while simultaneously praising Ross, saying the agent was “doing his best to do his job.” The donation sparked online criticism, including calls for a boycott of Chipotle, where Ackman served as a major shareholder of the company from 2016 until fully divesting his shares in November.