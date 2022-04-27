Wisconsin Cops Collar Juvenile Suspect in 10-Year-Old Lily Peters’ Suspected Murder
CASE CLOSED?
A day after a homicide investigation was opened following the tragic discovery of a Wisconsin 10-year-old’s body in the woods, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect. At a press conference lasting all of six minutes late Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a juvenile had been arrested in relation to the suspected murder of Lily Peters “early this evening.” Beyond saying that the individual had been “known” to Peters, Kelm declined to share additional details on the arrest, which was made after police received over 200 tips from the public. He refused to provide the age or gender of the suspect, or whether the arrested individual had been related to Peters. Kelm did, however, say that police believed there to be no further danger to the public. “While nothing will bring Lily back, we are very grateful to bring this news to the family and to the community,” the chief said. Peters had been reported missing Sunday night by her father after failing to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house. Her abandoned bike, and subsequently her body, were found on a brush path not far from the relative’s residence hours later.