Stocks Chief Admits: I Let My Spiritual Guru Guide Financial Markets
DID IT HELP?
The former chief of India’s National Stock Exchange has been fined nearly $400,000 and banned from ever working in financial markets again after admitting she relied on advice from a spiritual yogi to run her nation’s largest exchange. Chitra Ramkrishna quit her job in 2016, but it has emerged that she shared business plans and financial projections with a spiritual guru in the Himalayas to help her make decisions, according to a probe of her activities. The investigation concluded that Ramkrishna was “merely a puppet in his hands” and that the unnamed guru was really running the exchange. Ramkrishna has admitted relying upon the yogi. “As we know, senior leaders often seek informal counsel from coaches, mentors or other seniors in this industry, which are all purely informal in nature,” she said, according to the BBC. “In a similar strain, I felt that this guidance would help me perform my role better.”