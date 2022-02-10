Read it at USA Today
Chloe Kim took home a second gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe Wednesday, becoming the first woman of any nationality to clinch two Olympic championships in the sport, consecutively or otherwise, after her win in Pyeongchang in 2018. The 21-year-old won with her first run on the halfpipe with multiple 1080 twists, falling on her daring second and third runs while attempting to debut new tricks, including a 1260-degree spin. Hers is the United States’ second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games.