Illinois Woman Allegedly Flew to Hawaii With Fake ‘Maderna’ Vaxx Card
NO ‘FIZER’ AVAILABLE?
If you’re going to go to the trouble of obtaining a fake vaccine card to travel instead of just getting a free and effective coronavirus shot, at least double-check the spelling. A 24-year-old Illinois woman is in hot water after being arrested in Hawaii for allegedly using a fake vaccination card to enter the state. According to Hawaii News Now, authorities became suspicious of Chlode Mrozak’s card after noticing “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna.” They then checked her medical information with officials in Delaware—where the card said she’d been given her shots—and were reportedly told there was no record of her being vaccinated. Mrozak was arrested at Daniel K. Inouye international Airport ahead of her departure flight Saturday and is being held accused of falsifying vaccine documents.