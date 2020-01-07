Chloe Sevigny Is Pregnant at 45

The actress Chloe Sevigny is reportedly pregnant with her first child at the age of 45.

Sevigny has not officially announced the news, however TMZ carried pictures of the clearly pregnant art-house cinema darling, and she is said to be five months along.

She was pictured with her partner, New York art gallerist Sinisa Mackovic, whom she has been dating.

Mackovic is the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York.

Sevigny, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for Boys Don’t Cry, told W magazine in 2016 that she believed her youthful looks were attributable to not having had children, saying: “I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their thirties, not in their twenties.”

Sevigny was previously linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Luka Sabbat, 21.

She won mainstream acclaim in 2006 with her role in HBO’s Mormon polygamy drama Big Love, ultimately winning a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe in 2010 for her part in the series.

Sevigny recently wrapped filming on the upcoming HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are.