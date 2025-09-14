‘Monsters’ Actress Posts Then Deletes Pics With Marylin Manson
Chloë Sevigny is in hot water with fans after posting, then quickly deleting, photos with the musician Marylin Manson. Screenshots are circulating of the images; one shows Sevigny with Manson’s arm around her and the other shows Sevigny nearly licking Manson’s face. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault. A criminal investigation into the allegations cleared Manson. Many of his accusers remained unnamed, but Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco publicly came forward in the case in 2024. Manson was also accused of abuse by his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Despite the photos no longer being posted on her Instagram story, Sevigny is facing criticism on her account. On her most recent photo, the comment section is filled with people expressing anger about her encounter with Manson. “I will ALWAYS stand with Evan Rachel Wood & every single one of the victims of Marilyn Manson” one person wrote. “I expected more from you, Chloë. This is devastating as a longterm fan, someone who has had the pleasure of meeting you, and as a victim of abuse. I can’t understand why you would support him.” Sevigny, who received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kitty Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, did not immediately respond to request for comment.