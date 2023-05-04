Woman Faked Kidnapping to Avoid Revealing She Lied About Graduating: Cops
MAKING IT WORSE
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 23-year-old after she allegedly faked her own kidnapping to avoid telling her family she had lied about graduating from college, CBS News reports. According to police, Chloe Stein was last heard from Monday evening after telling her boyfriend she was being pulled over; officials then issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Stein, believing she was in danger. Stein’s story unraveled when police spoke to her mother, who said Stein was set to graduate from Penn State Greater Allegheny this weekend. Meanwhile, the school told police Stein had not been enrolled for nearly two years. Police found Stein on Tuesday night before arresting her on various charges, including false alarm to agency of public safety. “The situation at college was a driving force, probably the number one driving force for the whole scenario,” Trooper Steve Limani said.