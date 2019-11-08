‘MURDERERS’
Hong Kong Protesters Blame Police After Student Dies in Fall
Hong Kong protesters have branded police “murderers” after a student died in a fall from a parking garage as cops fired tear gas nearby. Chow Tsz-Lok, 22, is believed to have plunged from an upper floor and was found early Monday in a pool of blood. After four days in a coma, the Hospital Authority confirmed that Chow died Friday morning. The cause of his fall has not been officially determined, but police didn’t rule out the possibility the student was fleeing from tear gas. Video footage showed riot police firing tear gas at the building minutes before the fall after objects were thrown down at the officers in the street below. However, police denied claims that officers pushed the victim and had delayed emergency services. The death has inflamed the existing high tensions in the city, with one protester saying: “His death is a reminder to us that we cannot give up.” The government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over Chow’s death.