    Chowchilla Bus Kidnapping Mastermind Gets Paroled After 44 Years in Prison

    ‘ANGRY, FRUSTRATED AND DISTURBED’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

    After 17 previous rejections, the last of the Chowchilla bus kidnappers was granted release by a California parole board on Tuesday. Frederick Woods, now 70, was just 24 years old when he and his accomplices, brothers James and Richard Schoenfeld, abducted a busload of schoolchildren and their driver at gunpoint in 1976. They drove their captives to a rock quarry, where they were ordered to climb down into a buried moving trailer. The children, aged 5 to 14, and driver Ed Ray were able to free themselves 16 hours later by stacking mattresses to the surface. Richard’s release was ordered in 2012; James’ in 2015. But Woods “continued to engage in financial-related misconduct in prison,” according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, allegedly running several businesses, including a Christmas tree farm, behind bars through a contraband cell phone. “I’m angry, frustrated and disturbed because justice has been mocked in Madera County,” said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno in a Wednesday statement, adding that Woods’ release “says a lot about the state of our society and the state of California right now.”

