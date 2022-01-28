Chris Brown Accused of Spiking Dancer’s Drink and Raping Her in $20M Lawsuit
LAWSUIT
Chris Brown has been accused of drugging and raping a woman onboard a yacht docked at Diddy’s Miami mansion in December 2020, as the unnamed woman filed suit against the R&B singer this week. The woman, who is seeking $20 million in damages, describes herself as a musician and professional choreographer, detailing in the suit how Brown allegedly invited her onto the luxury vessel after hearing about her music through a mutual friend. Brown is accused of handing the woman a spiked drink, which made her feel “disoriented and physically unstable,” and she started to “fall in and out of sleep.” Brown allegedly led her into a bedroom on the boat and prevented her from leaving before raping her. The singer’s team have not issued a formal statement yet, but Brown seemed to respond to the news on Thursday night on Instagram. “I hope y’all see this pattern of [capping] whenever I’m releasing music or projects,” he wrote. “THEY try to pull some real bullshit.”