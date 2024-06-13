Chris Brown Left Dangling in the Air During Hilarious Concert Snafu
JUST HANGING
Chris Brown looked seriously unhappy on Tuesday night after some kind of technical issue with wires suspending him above a stage meant he got stuck in mid-air, forcing him to signal for help. The singer was performing his song “Under the Influence” at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, when he appeared to realize things were not going as planned. Videos of the incident shared online show Brown trying to continue singing while also furiously gesturing to crew members offstage, all while dancers seemingly unaware of the glitch carried on performing beneath his feet. Eventually three workers rush into view with a ladder and help Brown escape from his harness. The musician appeared to give the crew members an earful before they hastily made their own getaway with the ladder. Brown told the audience at the end of the two-hour show that he was angry, but also “made light of the situation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.