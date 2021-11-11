Chris Christie and Donald Trump Can’t Stop Arguing Over Who’s More Repellant to Voters
BACK AND FORTH
Chris Christie and Donald Trump seem to be locked in a battle to prove that the other is more off-putting to the voting public. The war of words started last weekend, when the ex-New Jersey governor used a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas to beg Trump to stop going on about the 2020 election and look to the future. Inevitably, the ex-president didn’t take kindly to that, and released a harsh statement saying: “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!” Well, on Thursday, Axios released an interview with Christie and he was clearly ready to argue that he’s actually less unpopular than Trump. “I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie said. “But what I will say is this: When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60 percent of the vote. When he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden.” Christie was part of the unsuccessful Trump campaign in 2020, but he distanced himself from the president after the Capitol riot.